MULLIGAN, James J.

Age 99, of Kettering, died on July 3, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held 11AM on Saturday, August 14 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Reception to follow the service at the funeral home. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

