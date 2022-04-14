MULLENIX,



Ralph Matthew "Matt"



Ralph Matthew "Matt" Mullenix, 47, of Springfield, passed away April 10, 2022. He was born October 5, 1974, in Springfield, the son of Mary Linda (Byers) Alspaugh and Ralph M. Mullenix. Matt



enjoyed playing pool, fishing and spending time with his many friends. He had been



employed at Dole for 18 years. Survivors include his mother; Linda Alspaugh, sister; Mary Lisa Mullenix (Aaron Keplinger), niece; Kristen Moore (Justin), and great nieces; Natalie, Alexis and Hayley Moore. He was



preceded in death by his father. Matt was a wonderful, caring and fun person who will be missed by many. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

