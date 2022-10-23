MUCKERHEIDE,



Donald Joseph



Donald Joseph Muckerheide, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Don was born in Cincinnati, OH, and graduated from University of Cincinnati with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1959. He completed his MBA at Indiana University in 1961. In 1966, Don married Barbara Dorothy Rudy from Queens, NY, and they started their wonderful life together in Dayton, OH. The two were married for 56 years and were blessed with four children: Laura, Todd, Troy and Lisa. Don worked as an Engineer at Bendix Corp. and successful business leader at NCR and Water Refining. He was the owner and CEO of Ohio Electronic Engravers (OEE) until he retired.



Don's hobbies included spending time with his family and friends, traveling the world, reading, playing golf and tennis. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, mentor, coach, and having the patience of a Saint. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and his children Laura (Dave) Miller, Todd (Dana) Muckerheide, Troy Muckerheide and Lisa (Gary) Giesler. He will always be remembered by his grandchildren, Hannah and Nicole Miller, Ethan and Anna Grace Muckerheide, Morgan and Marisa Giesler. Don was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen and Joseph Muckerheide, his sister, Janet and his brother, Dale.



Don was always so nice to everyone and had such a positive influence on his family and friends. He truly respected and supported everyone's individual talents and you knew he genuinely cared about them. Family, friends, and others whose lives Don touched are invited to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, OH 45066 for the Visitation at 10:00am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Dayton Salvation Army. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

