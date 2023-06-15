Moyer, Rebecca Jo "Becky"



Rebecca Jo Kaiser Moyer (Becky) of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Becky was born on January 28, 1951, the beloved daughter of Roger (d. 2010) and Joan (d. 2020) Kaiser. She was the third of five vivacious Kaiser girls, Vicky McKim (d. 2013), Christy Vereen (d. 2020), Becky, Connie Kendall, and Mindy Ortquist. Becky was a devoted wife to her husband Dennis Moyer (Denny) of 41 years. Becky and Denny had four exceptional boys, Trent (Rebecca) and Craig (Jess), and Adam and Gavin (Denny's sons by a previous marriage), and seven cherished grandchildren, Sierra, Sophia, and Claire (Adam), Blake and Alec (Gavin), Vivianna (Trent), and Elliott (Craig). Becky was eagerly anticipating the arrival of Trent and Rebecca's son Cade Ellis, due in July. Becky was a special "mother-in-love" to her daughters-in-law, Rebecca, Jess, and Monica, and was dearly loved by her brothers-in-law, Ken McKim (d. 2021) and Bruce Ortquist. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, to whom she sent boxes of home baked cookies in the mail. To the many friends she collected over the years, Becky was loyal, constant and oh so fun. Her friends, once made, were friends for life. Becky had a happy childhood, galivanting with her sisters and neighborhood friends and swimming in her backyard pool. After graduating from Springfield North High School, she attended Ohio State University, then enjoyed working at Super-X Pharmacy and Credit Life Insurance in Springfield, where she formed lifelong friendships. Once married, she and Denny enjoyed a full and busy life working together as small business owners selling NCR equipment. Becky's greatest joy was motherhood, in its various forms. She loved playing with her boys in the creek behind their house and encouraged them when they got a notion to turn a lawnmower into a go-cart. She was a loving stepmother to Adam and Gavin, who called her, affectionately, "Beck". She was like a second mother to her youngest sister, Mindy, who Becky would rouse on school mornings with a song about a little bird with a yellow bill. She loved and supported her beloved goddaughter, Jennifer, for whom she was both a fun aunt and caring confidant. More than anything, Becky savored the time spent with her grandchildren, her "sunshine". Becky considered herself blessed to be the caregiver for Elliott and Vivianna four happy days a week.



Becky enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, traveling. She was a fabulous chef and loved to entertain. She was in her element grilling up steaks and serving fancy cocktails on the deck for her family and friends. Dessert was her specialty, chocolate was her favorite, her triple chocolate cake, legendary. Becky and Denny relished time spent with friends, at home in Centerville, at their Port Clinton condominium, and in Florida, poolside, during the winters. Becky loved laughing with her sister, "Constance", with whom she shared a lively sense of humor. She spoke often of her "angel visits", which usually manifested themselves in the unexpected appearance of an object she had misplaced. Becky was sunny as a zinnia, eternally positive, never complaining, even in the face of her diagnosis and the challenges of her illness. She was even-keeled and soft-spoken, yet ready for hijinks, and if the hijinks involved Farah Fawcett wigs and paste-on moustaches, so much the better! And though she was tireless when it came to caring for those who needed her-her children, her grandchildren, her husband-she wasn't one to let worries nag once her charges were snug in their beds and the hour was at hand for ice cream, old SNL clips, and laughs with whomever she was sharing, that evening, her light heart.



A service celebrating Becky's life will be held at Normandy Church in Dayton Ohio on Thursday, June 22, at 3 pm. All are welcome to gather with the family, from 1  3 pm, to exchange condolences and remembrances of Becky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pets Uniting People Society, 4leafrover.net, Glioblastoma Foundation or Lori Lang's Pelotonia ride, in memory of Becky. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the guest book.



