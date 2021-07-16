MOWERY, Margaret M.



Age 91, formerly of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Margaret was born in Darke County, OH, on April 9, 1930, to the late Harley and



Julia (Bixler) Marker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Mowery and son, Rick Mowery. Margaret is survived by her loving grandchildren, Tony (Misty) Mowery, Angie (Brad) Lochard, Steve (Sara) Mowery and Meghann Mowery; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; son, Mike Mowery; and many other relatives and friends. Margaret enjoyed being a cook at West Carrollton Jr. H.S. for 28 years. After she retired Margaret went on several trips with the West Carrollton Senior Center. She spent time volunteering at the food pantry. Margaret loved reading, walking and most of all spending time with her family. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 19, 2021, from 10-11 am at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH, 45439. The service will follow at 11 am. Margaret will be laid to rest at a later date next to her husband at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's memory to your local food pantry. To send a special message, please visit



