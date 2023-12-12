MOWERY, Brenda



age 84 of Kettering, Ohio passed away with her family by her side Friday, December 8, 2023. She was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio to the late Thomas and Thelma Nugent. She is also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Karla and Dick Brinson, brother Tom Nugent, son Tom Schroeder, and faithful companion her granddog Wylie. Brenda was a devoted mother and grandmother. She retired from Wicke's Lumber Company, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Flyer Fan. She also enjoyed listening to Country Music, especially Travis Tritt, on the radio. Brenda is survived by her children: Doug(Jenn)Schroeder, Sandy(Scott)Wood, and Steffanie Schroeder, grandchildren: Michael(Therese)Schroeder, Brianna Brennan, and Alexandra(Clay)Stephens; Cassidy Wood (Nate Bashaw), great-grandchildren: Jenna, Harper and Landon; Bronson; Sienna and Elizabeth; Liam and Weston. Family to receive friends Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Belmont Chapel 648 Watervliet Ave; where service will be held at 11:30AM. Burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Brenda's memory to the Day City Hospice. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



