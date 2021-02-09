MOWEN, Reta Irene



Reta Irene Mowen, age 89, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Englewood Health and Rehab. Reta was born April 9, 1931, in Beavercreek, Ohio, one of 11 children born to Carrie Maude (Harshman) and Irvin Henry Koogler.



In addition to her parents, Reta was preceded in death by 3 brothers; 7 sisters; and her husband, William L. Mowen Jr.



She is survived by her children: Rebecca Jane (Bernie) Kraus, Deborah A. (Kent) Hamilton, William L. III (Ramona) Mowen, and Mary Kathryn (Rick) Smith; 6 grandchildren: Jenny, AJ, Taylor (Brianna), Joey; Zachary (Abbie) and Jacob; and a great--granddaughter, Cambria; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Reta was a devoted wife to her husband and loving mother. She was an excellent cook and took pride in making her home a place where all were welcomed.



Services will be held privately for immediate family members. She will be interred with her husband at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia.


