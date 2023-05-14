Mounts, Bryan Keith



Bryan Keith Mounts, 60, of Springfield, left this world unexpectedly on Thursday, May 11th, 2023. He was born November 4th, 1962 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Wilbur and Donna Mounts.



Bryan is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Everett and Stella Sibole and his paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Virginia Allison. His parents, Wilbur and Donna (Sibole) Mounts and Wilbur Curtis Mounts, Jr.



Left to cherish his memory are his brother Paul "Sonny" and his wife Teresa (McCarty) Mounts. His sister Brenda Jo Evans; his sister Becky and her husband Bryan Owen. His nephews Shawn and Nick Mounts; his niece and nephew Bryan II and his wife Stephanie Owen and Brooke and her husband Brian Snow; his great niece and nephews: Solomon, Simon and Sonny Mounts and Chloe and Bryan Owen, III.



Bryan had a generous heart, always willing to help people out. He was known for his friendliness and never hesitated to let people know that he loved them. He worked at Dayton Door Sales for the past 32 years where he was an installer for many years then moved into management then spent the last four years in sales. Bryan was a member of Greene County Fish and Game. Bryan loved riding his Harley, loved NASCAR, loved Ohio State football and the Bengals. He loved cooking, fishing, camping, and hunting, especially deer hunting with his brother Sonny. He most enjoyed time spent with family and friends and loved his nieces and nephews dearly. He loved his dog, Harley and most importantly Bryan loved Jesus.



Bryan was generous, kindhearted and a joy to be around. He was so much to so many and there is a vast void where he once was. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16th from 5-8 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 17th at International Pentecostal Church of Christ, 3333 E. National Rd., Springfield beginning at 11 a.m. The family will also receive friends for an hour prior to services on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

