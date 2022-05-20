MOTKO, Louis M.



Age 87, of New Carlisle, OH, passed away at Brethren Retirement Community on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born in Mad River Township and graduated from Wilbur Wright H.S. He married Virginia (Spohn) in June of 1969. He served in the Army for 2 years and worked at DP & L as a lineman retiring in 1993. Louis was a member of East Dayton Church of the Brethren. Graveside Service 11:00 AM on Fri., May 20, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons



Funeral Home, 104 W. Main Street, Fairborn, OH. Condolences may be sent to Morris-Sons.com.

