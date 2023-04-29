Motko, Doris

Motko (Austin), Doris Evelyn



Doris E. Motko, age 93, passed away peacefully in Leesburg, Virginia on 26 April. Doris was born in Covington, Virginia 4 May, 1929 and eventually moved to Dayton, Ohio where she met her husband and raised their family. She is preceded in death by her husband Steve, and survived by her 4 children Cheryl (Mike), Debbie (Chuck), Tim (Cathy), and Julie (Tim), 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. Doris was a great artist and enjoyed painting and ceramics. Her life-long passion was swimming, serving the community for many years as a lifeguard at Ohio Girl Scout Camps (Mac O'Chee and Whip Poor Will). A family service will be held at her final resting place alongside her husband at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio on 13 May.

