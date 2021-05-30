MOTHERSOLE, Clarainda

MOTHERSOLE (Krauss), Clarainda Louisa



Beloved Clarainda Louisa Mothersole (Krauss) passed away at home on May 29, 2021. Born to Eugene Krauss & Janet Hixenbaugh Krauss. She graduated from Stivers High School in 1954 and promptly married the love of her life, John "Jack" Mothersole (Stivers '52). An avid tennis player and fan. She especially loved her time with her Stivers girls. She will be remembered for her kind heart and love and acceptance of



EVERYONE. She is preceded in death by her Parents and Stepmother, Rosetta Krauss and Stepfather, Chester Williamson; Brother William (Bill) Krauss, Sister-In-Law Judy Krauss and various Aunts, Uncles, Nieces & Nephews. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John "Jack" Mothersole, and 8, yes 8, children: Jack Mothersole, Andy Mothersole, Tracy (Russ) Dawson, Jerry (Sheila) Mothersole, Kelly (Ed) Gill, Susan (Jason Gale) Mothersole, Holly (Michelle) Mothersole, and Heather (Mike) Langer; 14 Grandchildren: JD Dawson, Kate (Justin) Slone, Pete Dawson, Jake (Jackie) Mothersole, Ashlynn (Michael) Witt, Jonathon, Julia & Sophia Mothersole, Lauren Gill, Olivia Gill, Jeffrey Gale, Eva Gale, Campbell Langer, Sadie Langer & 5 Great-Grandchildren: Victoria Slone, Ivy Mothersole, Nora, Gideon & Eloise Witt. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial at Bellbrook Cemetery will be private. Our family would not have made it through this time without the love and support of our faithful aide Gail Broadstock, to whom we owe so much. God Bless you Gail, our Angel. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to



