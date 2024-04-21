Moss, Mary E.



Mary E. Moss age 86 of Fairfield passed away Tuesday April 16, 2024. She was born July 17, 1937 in Winchester, Indiana the daughter of the late Howard Spenny and Hattie Hilderbrand Spenny. On February 8, 1958 she married David Moss. Mrs. worked as a bank teller for many years and was a charter member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church. She was fond of fishing in Michigan and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, David Moss; one son David (Kenda) Moss; grandchildren Xan Waterworth and Zak Moss; and great grandchildren Parker Kent Lipely, Remi Moss, and one on the way. Mrs. Moss was also preceded in death by her sister Leola Gardner and her two brothers Carl Spenny and Norval Spenny. As per Mary's request no funeral services will be conducted. If desired sympathy may be expressed by memorial contribution to evecenter.org. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



