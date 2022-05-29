journal-news logo
X

MOSER, Sandra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MOSER, Sandra L.

Age 75 passed away Wednesday May 25, 2022. She was born September 12, 1946, in Hamilton to the late Palmer and Geneva (nee Fishwick) Manning. Sandy earned a

Bachelor's degree from Otterbein College and her

Master's from Xavier University. Sandy was a dedicated schoolteacher for 40 years,

primarily in Mt. Healthy City School District. She was a devoted Christian and very active in her church, John Wesley UMC and was a former member of Heritage UMC. Sandy lived in Finneytown for over 20 years and raised her family there. Throughout her life Sandy gave herself in service to her

family, community and church. Sandy is survived by her sons Craig (JJ) Moser, Erik (Tara) Moser; grandchildren Chase,

Sydney, Tessa, Emma; a sister Marti (Jerry) Brandenburg; and was also survived by many other family and friends. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Ed Manning. Visitation at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 1927 W. Kemper Rd., Forest Park 45240 Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am with Reverend R.J. Davis officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
SANDERS, Phyllis
3
McCLELLAN, Marvin
4
BELL, Edward
5
ALEXANDER, ROSEMARY
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top