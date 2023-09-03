Morrow, Edwin P.

Morrow II, Edwin P.



EDWIN PORCH MORROW II, 83, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023. He was born September 10, 1939 to Charles and Lois (Belcher) Morrow, both of whom preceded him in death. Ed spent his childhood in Highland Park, IL, departing to attend Centre College and University of Louisville Law School prior to joining the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he continued public service working for the Kentucky Republican Party, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Edwin Porch Morrow, the 40th governor of Kentucky. Ed then transitioned to the business world, initially as a financial analyst at Dun & Bradstreet and later as a manager in a prominent life insurance company. With his expertise in corporate finance, Ed foresaw the growing need for comprehensive financial planning services: he was an early pioneer of the financial planning industry, founding Financial Planning Consultants in 1969. Over the next decade, Ed expanded from serving individuals to the professional development of the entire financial planning industry via training, consulting and software development. A trailblazing technologist, Ed started using computers in his practice at its founding and lectured across the U.S. on the use of computers in financial services during the seventies and eighties. Ed authored eight software programs for financial planners. and he consulted with countless advisors, insurance companies and broker/dealers in the areas of practice management and computerization. His most popular software, Text Library System, included thousands of essential documents relied upon by more than 4,000 financial planning firms across the U.S. Ed's professional expertise and passion made him a sought-after speaker, editor, partner and consultant worldwide. He was an adjunct instructor in financial planning at Purdue University, a Practitioner in Residence and adjunct professor at Wright State University, and served on the Financial Planning Advisory Board at Kansas State University. For eight years, he hosted a weekly radio show, "Money Talks" on WPFB. The majority of Ed's career was focused on the development, growth and professionalization of the financial planning industry. In 1975, Ed led the 6,000 member Ohio Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. He subsequently served as a director of the Institute of CFP, Mentor at the first ICFP Residency, established the Financial Advisors Section of NAIFA and was the CEO of the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC). Under Ed's leadership, the IARFC dramatically expanded membership across the U.S., and he spearheaded its international expansion. He lectured on financial planning, practice management and marketing in Britain, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, China, Taiwan and Philippines, and he was responsible for curriculum development for several financial planning degree programs offered in China and Malaysia. Ed held many professional designations, including CLU, ChFC, CFP, CEP and RFC, and he was a frequent presenter and contributor to their respective professional associations. His 500+ articles, three books, 40 manuals and hundreds of presentations led to his international recognition as "the advisor to financial advisors." In addition to his professional pursuits, Ed was an active contributor and participant in community service, particularly in the arts. He was an early supporter of Arts in Middletown, including hosting artists-in-residence and was heavily involved with the Sorg Opera House. He was well-known by loved ones for his deep appreciation of opera and poetry. He enjoyed international travel, particularly to destinations that supported his lifelong passion for scuba diving. Ed loved his family and will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Maggie Morrow (Lami Choi) and three children: Ed Morrow III (Shirley) of Dayton, OH; Susan Morrow of Orinda, CA; and Kate Morrow Dykes (Greg) of Monroe, OH and their mother, Charlene O'Connell of Lakeside, KY. Ed is survived by his five granddaughters, Audrey and Mackenzie Morrow, Anora DiDomenico, and Chloe and Kara Dykes. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Starr Morrow of Bluff City, TN, along with many nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Ed's life will be held as a graveside service at Frankfort Cemetery in Kentucky. Reflecting his lifelong devotion to arts in his community, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Middletown Arts Center. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



