Morrison, Linda

Morrison (Hester), Linda Lee Ann



Linda L. Morrison, age 80 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Sunday February 23, 2025, at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 17, 1944, the daughter of Joseph W. and Margaret D. (Jones) Hester.



After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Hamilton, Ohio, Linda studied at Mercy Hospital's School of Radiologic Technology and worked there as an x-ray technician before pausing her career to begin a family. She returned to the medical field 20 years later as a mobile x-ray technician at Jewish Hospital before becoming the department's logistics manager.



Linda also managed the logistics departments at the Health Alliance of Cincinnati, Lab One and Quest Diagnostics before retiring.



In retirement, Linda combined her passions for her grandchildren, scrapbooking and traveling  from the Butler County Donut Trail to the Grand Canyon and many locales between  to build creative, heartfelt memory books she knew her family and friends would be able to enjoy for the rest of their lives.



In addition to teaching scrapbooking classes at Joann Fabrics, Linda transformed her home into a fully stocked studio where she gave private lessons while also spending countless hours helping her friends master the art.



Linda is survived by her sons Jay (Nicki) Morrison, of Hamilton, Ohio, Jeff Morrison, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Jody (Lynne) Morrison, of Tipp City, Ohio; sister Cindy (Matt) Hoelscher, of Hamilton, Ohio; special friend and caretaker Lori Bechtel; grandchildren Veda Morrison, Braden Morrison, Amanda Hopkins (Kevin Carter), Ashley (Dylan) Bunch and Bobby Hopkins; great grandchildren Cameron, Rowen, Dakota and Jude; ex-husband Jay Morrison; and her beloved fur babies Simba and Meredith.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Hester, and her brother, Larry Hester.



A celebration of Linda's life will be held March 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





