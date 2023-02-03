MORRISON, Laymon

MORRISON, Jr., Laymon "Richard"



Age 63 of Dayton, departed this life January 21, 2023. He is survived by his father, Laymon Morrison Sr.; sons, Rydale Morrison, Richard Laymon Morrison; daughter-in-law, Ebony Morrison; granddaughter Laymoni Morrison, many other loving family and friends. Graveside services were held at Dayton National Cemetery.



