MORRISON, Laymon

MORRISON, Jr., Laymon "Richard"
Age 63 of Dayton, departed this life January 21, 2023. He is survived by his father, Laymon Morrison Sr.; sons, Rydale Morrison, Richard Laymon Morrison; daughter-in-law, Ebony Morrison; granddaughter Laymoni Morrison, many other loving family and friends. Graveside services were held at Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral