X
Dark Mode Toggle

MORRISON, Laymon

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MORRISON, Jr., Laymon "Richard"

Age 63 of Dayton, departed this life January 21, 2023. He is survived by his father, Laymon Morrison Sr.; sons, Rydale Morrison, Richard Laymon Morrison; daughter-in-law, Ebony Morrison; granddaughter Laymoni Morrison, many other loving family and friends. Graveside services were held at Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BLACKSHEAR, Steven
2
BILLET, WILLIAM
3
DONALDSON, Loren
4
SIMS, Juanita
5
SMITH, Norris
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top