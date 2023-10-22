Morrison, Jay Lindsey



Jay Lindsey Morrison, 78, York, SC, formerly of Centerville, OH, passed away October 16, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.



Born in Columbus, OH, on May 16, 1945, he was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Evelyn Morrison, Ashville, OH. He is survived by his wife, Miriam, of 53 years; two children Nathan (Sharon) Morrison, York, SC; and Amy (Marc) Fingerhut, Carlsbad, CA; six grandchildren - Noah, Lindsey, and Molly Morrison, and James, Jacob, and Lauren Fingerhut; a sister, Kaye Griesheimer, Tempe, AZ; brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Patty Neiman, Westerville, OH; sister Mary Jane Neiman, Hilliard, OH; and many dear friends in Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC, on Tuesday, October 31, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and at the funeral reception. A graveside service and internment will be held on Saturday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. in the Veteran Garden of Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, 7370 State Route 48, Springboro, OH. Following the internment, a reception will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, OH.



Cremation and other arrangements were handled by Bratton Funeral Home, York, SC, www.brattonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Charlotte, NC, or Epiphany Lutheran Church, Centerville, OH. Family and friends at a distance can access the Celebration of Life livestream at https://youtube.com/live/NewOfCjwdQk.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com