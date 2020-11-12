MORRIS, WILMA

X

87 of Springfield, passed away on November 10, 2020, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield on January 10, 1933, the daughter of Harley and Gladys (Young) Potts. She worked as an office assistant at Schaefer's Bakery, office manager at Lagonda Tool and office manager at Berryhill Nursery. She was a 1951 graduate of Springfield High School. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ. She was an avid sports fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes. Survivors include her two sons and spouses, Richard (Jean) Morris and Ronald (Linda) Morris; six grandchildren, Sarah (Bill) Herzog, Ashley (Chris) Tipping, Adam Morris, Anna (Peter) Moore, Rachel Morris and Rebecca (Kyle) Young; five great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kailee Herzog, Matthew Tipping, Ethan and Nathan Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Marvin Morris. Private services will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

