MORRIS, Tracy Lynn, age 53, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 22, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, with Al Jones, officiating, and Rev. Lewery Watkins, Eulogist. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery, 5479 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415.
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral