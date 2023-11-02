Morris, Tracy

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Morris, Tracy Lynn

MORRIS, Tracy Lynn, age 53, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 22, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, with Al Jones, officiating, and Rev. Lewery Watkins, Eulogist. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery, 5479 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Kronauge, Penny
2
Huguely, Ruth
3
Trammel, Geoffrey
4
Swope, Judith
5
Voisard, James
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top