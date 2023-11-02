Morris, Tracy Lynn



MORRIS, Tracy Lynn, age 53, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 22, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, with Al Jones, officiating, and Rev. Lewery Watkins, Eulogist. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery, 5479 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral