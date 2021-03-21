MORRIS, Robert Frank "Bobby"



A big-hearted and talkative husband, dad, and papaw, Robert "Bobby" Frank Morris, age 85, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 in Centerville.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A Life Celebration service will be held Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021, at 12:00 pm, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shriner's Children's Ohio (1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, Ohio 45404). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree, or share a memory about Bobby at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.



During this difficult time, if you are feeling ill or unhealthy in any way, you are encouraged to pay your respects in alternative methods, such as sending a sympathy card or sharing a memory through Robert's online Book of Memories. In addition, the services will be streamed live via the internet. If you wish to view the services on the live stream, please reach out to the funeral home to be added to the list. If you plan to attend services in person, be sure to bring your mask to wear while you are inside.

