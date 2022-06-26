MORRIS, Lillian P. "Duck"



Age 79 of Hamilton, reunited in Heaven with her family on Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 23, 1942, to William Bunger and Flossie (Bottles) Bunger. Lillian married the love of her life, Marion Morris, on January 17, 1976, in Hamilton, Ohio. Together they raised 7 children, and took on many more that they selflessly raised as their own. She truly lived for her family and had so much love to give. Lillian was cherished by all and will be dearly missed.



Lillian is survived by her daughters, Crystal (Larry Jr.) Isaac, Lily Rose, Angela Morris, and Deanna Morris; two sons, Gary Bunger, and Dwayne Morris; one granddaughter whom they raised from birth, Susan (Franklin) Bowlin; two brothers,



Warren Bunger, and James Bunger; 12 grandchildren, Angel (Mike) Wilson, Ricky Rose, Gary (Fallon) Bunger Jr, Kayla Bunger, Paige Morris, Kenneth Morris, Ethan Morris, Addi Morris, Melissa Morris, Matthew Vaughn, Destiny Isaac, and Larry Isaac III; many great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; and numerous other relatives and friends. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Marion Morris; 14 brothers and sisters; her beloved pet, Rocky; and her best friend, Elizabeth Bunger.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill



Burial Park. Condolences can be made at



