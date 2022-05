MORRIS, Jr.,



Jacques Ricky



Age 44, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, May 28, at



Mt. Calvary M.B. Church,



3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.