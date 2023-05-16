Morris, George Ernest



George Ernest Morris Jr. Born January 13, 1936 in Middlesboro, KY. Died May 12, 2023 Kettering, OH.



George was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Wilkerson and George Ernest Morris Sr. and grandson Joshua Allen Brown.



George is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Moore, their children Amanda Brown (Jerry), Scott Morris (Gail), Kevin Morris (Melissa), Andrew Morris, Angela Trusty (Jeff), 11 grandchildren, 12 great grand-children.



George retired as Director of Operations at Dayton Newspapers, after which he was busy with a variety of things including serving as Adjunct Instructor at Sinclair Community College, working at Greive Hardware and extensive volunteer service with his church. Most of all he cherished spending time sharing stories and food with his family.



Visitation will be Wednesday, May 17th from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the LDS Chapel at 901 East Whipp Road, Centerville OH, 45459. Funeral Services to follow at 12:30 PM. Following services he will be interred at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton, OH.



Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

