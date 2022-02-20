Hamburger icon
MORRIS, Dorothy

"Dottie"

Beloved wife of the late Gerald A." Jerry" Morris for 52 years. Devoted mother of Steven R. Morris and Sharon L. (Steven) Pyrak. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan and Jotham Morris and Karin (Eric), David (Caitlin), and Jonathan Pyrak. Dottie passed away on February 13, 2022, at the age of 97 years. Lifetime member of Lindenwald United Methodist Church (where she was involved with the choir, UMW, altar guild, and as a wedding coordinator). Member of the Rainbow Garden Club (where she won many Blue Ribbon awards at the Butler County Fair). Funeral services are pending. Interment at Venice Cemetery (Ross, OH). Memorial donations can be made to Lindenwald UMC. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) assisting the family.

Funeral Home Information

Paul R. Young Funeral Homes - Hamilton

3950 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

