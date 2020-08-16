X

MORRIS, Donald

Obituaries

MORRIS, Donald G. "Donnie" Passed away on Thursday, July 20th, 2020. He is survived by his son, Tyler, brother, Tom, sister, Ina; and his grandson. Reverend Simmons will have prayers and services at the gravesite. Services will be held on Monday, August 17th, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Cemetary.

