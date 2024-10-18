Morgan, Kathleen

Morgan (Cunningham), Kathleen Mary



Morgan (Cunningham), Kathleen Mary age 81 passed away Sept 17, 2024 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born May 16, 1943, a Dayton, Ohio native, retired from Community Blood Center. Preceded in death, parents John & Evelyn Cunningham, sister Nancy Cunningham, brothers; John "Jack" (Theresia) Cunningham, Rick Cunningham, husband, Vance Morgan, son, Oakley Lynn Morgan. Survived by sister Sally (Don) McBride, sisters-in-law; Eloise (John) Cunningham, & Peggy Merriken, and brother-in-law Dale (Janice) Berry. Daughters; Nancy (Steve) Barnes of Kettering, Mary (Matt) Morgan-Burr of Xenia, son Larry (Angela) Morgan of Beavercreek, daughter-in-law Linda (Oakley) Morgan, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Kathy had a wicked sense of humor, loved sending humorous cards, enjoyed reading romance novels, playing card games, was an excellent Scrabble player. She enjoyed traveling with her daughters, sister Nancy and lifelong childhood friend, Sharon McCoy. Kathy made the best fried chicken and pineapple upside-down cake ever. She was loved by all that knew her. Kathy was baptized by the Catholic Church St. Mary's where she attended elementary school, and was a Graduate from Wilbur Wright HS. Kathy made an anatomical gift to Wright State University Medical Center and will we have a celebration of life, graveside service when her remains are returned. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Dayton or to the Alzheimer's Association to aid in the continued fight to find the cure for this disease.



