Morgan, Judith Reeser



Judith Reeser Morgan passed away peacefully on August 17th, 2024 and now is in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.



Judy was born February 8th, 1939 in Bradford, Ohio and preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Treva Reeser, brother Thomas Reeser and twin brothers, Terry and Kerry Reeser. Survived by her younger sister, Paula Florkey and three children: Lori and husband Bill Klump, Robb and wife Amy Bashore, Blake and wife Jessica Morgan; 7 Grandchildren: Tyler, Victoria, Sierrah, Sam, Micaiah, Tanner, Paige; 3 great grandchildren: Nora, Eros, and Phoebe.



She was a strong independent and beautiful woman, inside and out. She was a devoted mother, successful business woman, and wanted everyone she met to know the love and faithfulness of God that she knew so well, whether they wanted to listen or not. She was a person who loved and cared deeply.



She was an entrepreneur at heart, opened and ran several small businesses, angel investor in others. She was highly decorated sales leader and Territory Manager for the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business), earning multiple years of President Club awards, Chairman Awards, as well as consistent record breaking sales awards and recognition until retiring in 2002.



Judy professed that in spite of all of her accomplishments and success in business, her greatest accomplishment was her family. Three children who know and love Jesus, and by God's grace, are growing a legacy who share in her love for the Lord.



Her love, passion for family, work ethic, and infectious laugh, will be missed but forever live in our hearts.



There will be a Celebration of Life service for family and friends at Dayton Memorial Park in Dayton, OH, Saturday October 26, 2024 at 10:00AM.



