Morgan, Helen Louise



Helen Louise Morgan ended her remarkable journey of 98 years on April 12, 2023, after a lifetime full of loving, giving to others and accomplishment. Throughout her life she created an atmosphere of warmth and care around her by always appreciating others for their best qualities. Helen remains very much alive in all of us who are lucky enough to have been close to her, and to have been uplifted by her caring spirit.



Helen's life began on July 21, 1924 in Gallatin, Missouri with her parents Stanley W. and Sarah M. Mundell. After graduating as valedictorian from Gallatin High School, she graduated from Northwest Missouri State College and was President of her chapter of Sigma, Sigma, Sigma sorority there. In 1946, she married her husband of 68 years, George R. Morgan. After living briefly in Columbia, MO. and Sacramento, CA., Helen and George settled in Independence, MO. where they had their two daughters, Ann and Marcia. The family moved to Middletown, Ohio in 1967. In Middletown, Helen was a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O); she enjoyed women's 9-hole golf groups at both Wildwood and Brown's Run Country Clubs. Helen's lifelong church attendance and involvement were manifestations of her strong Christian faith. In recognition of her many years of leadership and service to the First Christian Church of Middletown she was named an Elder Emeritus of the church.



Helen's adventure as an oil-on-canvas painter began at age 70 when she decided to join a class at the Middletown Arts Center. She loved the challenge of rendering the interplay of light and shadow. She became a prolific painter and her works won numerous awards in local and regional shows in southwest Ohio.



Helen was preceded in death by her parents Stanley W. and Sarah M. Mundell, her brother Robert J. Mundell, sister-in-law Norma and her beloved husband George. She leaves daughters Ann Morgan (Cindy Cohen) of Wilmington, NC, and Marcia Leimkuhler (Jim) of Corona del Mar, CA along with grandsons Bradley (Ashton) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Scott (Jamie) of Costa Mesa, CA, along with four great-grandchildren -- Riley, Charlotte, Tucker, and Madeline -- whom she loved dearly.



Helen enjoyed a close circle of church-family, friends, neighbors, and wonderful caregivers who helped her family see her through the last months of her life. A special thank you for the generous and loving care they gave to her and to her family.



In Helen's honor, the family asks that you follow her lifelong example and be kind to one another and lift each other up. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Middletown Arts Center, P.O. Box 441, Middletown, Ohio 45042 or to First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd., Middletown, OH. 45042.



To read a more in depth obituary and/or to leave a message for the family please go to breitenbach-anderson.com. A service for Helen and reception immediately following will be held at the First Christian Church in Middletown, OH., Thursday, May 18.

