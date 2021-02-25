MORGAN,



David Thompson



David Thompson Morgan, 87, of Monroe, having lived at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant since 2006, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown, on March 12, 1933, to parents, Ben Donald and Anna Ruth (Thompson) Morgan. David had earned his Engineering degree and was owner/operator of B.D. Morgan & Company, Inc. He served his country in both the U.S. Army and Navy. David was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, Ohio Professional Engineer Society, Kiwanis International, and was a life-member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and National Rifle Association. Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife; Rose (Eiserman) Morgan; children, Susan Dee (John) Markle Beagle, Jonathan Ben (Dana) Morgan, Steven Robert Markle, Laure Elise Morgan Ebner and Douglas Harold (Lisa) Morgan; sister, Mary Ann (Robert) Morgan Pierce; grandchildren, Christopher, Johnny, Nicholas, Bobby, Thomas, Ben, Grace, Stephanie and



Nathan; and a great-granddaughter, Ellie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Edward Morgan; and sister, Martha Josephine Morgan. Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at First United



Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, with



Reverend John Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. The service will be live streamed through the church's website. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the organizations mentioned above or The Morgan



Foundation, c/o Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main Street, Suite 300, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

