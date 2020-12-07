X

MORGAN, Beverly

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MORGAN, Beverly Lynn

Age 63, passed away on Dec. 2nd after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of Ruth Campbell Allen and the late Arvel Campbell, married to Greg Morgan for 47 years. One son Christopher Morgan whom she adored, a brother Roger and loving sister Debi Unolt, and lifelong friend Vidette Collins. There were two sister like in-laws Melody Gaccetta, & Denise Morgan also brother-in-law Jay Morgan. Bev was always willing to help anyone! God has another Angel in HEAVEN.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.