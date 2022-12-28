MORAN, Daisy

MORAN (Dodson),



Daisy Marie



78, of Colorado (formerly of Springfield), passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born in Springfield, OH, on July 14, 1944, the daughter of Harold L. and Norma (Keller) Dodson. She was a member of Springfield Calvary Baptist Church where she also worked for several years. She enjoyed travelling, camping, baking and taking care of others. In addition to her brother Harold L. (Barbara) Dodson, Jr. of Colorado, she is survived by three sons, Max E. Moran, Jr., Harold R. (Kimberly) Moran and James E. Cheeseman, all of Springfield; seven other foster children; three granddaughters, Danielle M., Amanda K., and Andrea L; 26 other foster grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Max E. Moran, Sr.; granddaughter, Samantha L. Moran; her sister, Betty R. Dodson Falcon; and a niece, Billie Jean St. John. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3 from 1 - 2 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. A special thanks is given to Danielle M. Moran and Barbara J. Dodson.

