MOORMAN, Edgar Joseph



Age 101, of Dayton, passed away peacefully with family at his side Friday, February 26, at the Dayton Veteran's Administration Medical Center. Edgar was a proud WWII Veteran who served for 4 1/2 years with time spent overseas in the South Pacific. Prior he was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) and fought forest fires in Oregon. He spent one year in Findley, Ohio, at a dispensary. He was a member of the American Legion (Post 598), which was founded in 1919, the year of Edgar's birth. His childhood was spent at St. Joseph's Orphanage and working on his family farm.



He was a milkman for Borden's Dairy from 1946-1984 and began his career delivering milk to homes with blocks of ice. He was the oldest living member of the Dayton Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). He was the 2nd oldest member of the Ohio 37th Buckeye Division and a member of their Centenarian Club. Parishes he was a member of include: Corpus Christi, Emmanuel and Holy Trinity.



He loved gardening, bingo and attending sporting events including Cincinnati Reds, Dayton Dragons, UD Basketball,



Volleyball and Hockey at Hara Arena and the Nutter Center.



He was a loving husband of 52 years, father of 12 children, grandfather to 23 children, great-grandfather to 38 children, and great-great-grandfather to 4 children. He was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife, Peggy, sons, David and Jerry, grandsons, Patrick and Shawn and grandson-in-law, Ken; as well as his mother, father, brothers, Bob and Carl and sister, Margie.



He is survived by his loving family, daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Bob Bauerle, Stephanie and Jim Middleton, Barbara Grilliot, Maria and Rick Estes, Amy Moorman, sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Judy, Dan, Chris, Jody and Patric all of the Dayton area; grandchildren and spouses, Ned and Robin, Jennifer and Dave, Steve, Eric and Kelly, Mandy, Jeff, Tim and Bonnie, Mindy, Wendy, Lori and Mike, Melissa and Michael, Michelle, Steve, Jennifer and Michael, Greg and



Jennifer, Aimee and Justin, David and Adrienne, Matthew and Sarah, Jessica, Jason and Kelsey and Shannon; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Caitlynn, Mackenzie, Allison, Thomas, Julia, Audrey, Noah, Alexander, Sydney, Sophia, James, Emily, Adalyn, Ryland, Benjamin, Kara, Josiah, Madelene, Breanna, Tre, Olivia, Taylor, Natasha, Joseph, Ricky, Jackson, Colin,



Josephine, Thomas, Grace, Elle, Miles, Lily, Ben, Emma, Abigail and Gabriel; great-great-grandchildren, Annabella, Peter, Damian and a soon to arrive baby girl in June.



Prayer service will be held 9:30 am Thursday, March 4, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue, followed by a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Post 598.

