MOORE-SMITH, Alberta Jean 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away quietly at the home of her daughter, on August 13, 2020, in Cookeville, Tennessee. Alberta (Bertie) was born Aug. 19, 1926, in Dayton, OH, to the late Tom and Anna Mae Eversole. She is survived by daughters, Dolores Loxley of Jamestown, OH, and Pamela Jernigan of Cookeville TN, and son-in-law, Donald Jernigan of Cookeville, TN. Marcia Loomis of Centennial, CO, Doug Smith of Greenville, OH, and Rick (Linda) Smith of Dayton, OH. Grandchildren, Timothy (Jackie) Loxley of Cresson, PA, Tawyna (Dan) Pruitt of Jamestown, OH, Erin (Jay) Shuster of Dayton, OH, Christian (Reyne) Moore of West Chester, OH, Donna (Mike) McKnight of Franklin, OH, Donald (Betty) Jernigan II of Dayton, OH, Thomas (Neisha) Jernigan of Dayton, OH, Jennifer (Dwight) Phillips of Cookeville, TN, Jason (Kayla) Jernigan of Cookeville, TN, and Jamie Clouse of Cookeville, TN. Jessica Loomis of Littleton, CO, Christopher (Jessica) Loomis of Menomee Falls, WI, and David Loomis of Brighton, CO. She had 26 great- grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by first husband, Harvey A. Moore, second husband, Frank W. Smith, son, Michael Moore, daughter-in-law, Bonnie Moore, and son-in-law, Larry Loxley. Son, Christopher Smith, son-in-law, Andrew Loomis, and granddaughter, Samantha Smith. Sisters, Loretta Stevenson, Polly Pearcy, Florence Knight. Nephews, Tommy Purks and Ken Tressler. She was the very proud matriarch of five generations. Worked as a bookkeeper for W. T. Grant's, Maxam's, and Rinks Department Stores. Enjoyed traveling cross-country with husband, Frank in their motor home with their dogs. She was a lifelong member of Parkview Church of the Nazarene of Kettering, OH. A member and past matron of The Order of the Eastern Star Beaver Valley Chapter #570. Loving, adopted "mom" of nieces, Sheryol Miller and Susan Opas and nephew, Harry Stevenson. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road on Thursday evening Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service at 7:30 p.m. and Friday morning Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Justice officiating. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Alberta's grandsons will be serving as the pallbearers. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

