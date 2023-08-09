Moore, Sherry



Sherry Moore, 71, of Middletown, OH passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. She was born April 21, 1952, the daughter of Bethel Nickell.



In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Moore.



Sherry is survived by her sisters, Linda Bush, Robin Collier, Irene Hall and one brother, Ernie Nickell.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery.



