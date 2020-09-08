MOORE, Nancy

MOORE (Smith), Nancy S. Age 73, of Clayton, formerly of Fremont, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, with her children by her side. She was born September 16, 1946, to the late Clifford and Margaret (Seybert) Smith. Nancy began working outside the home as a real estate agent which she truly enjoyed. She later became a dedicated and compassionate, Respiratory Therapist, working for over 30 years at Fremont Memorial Hospital. She truly loved the Fremont, Ohio community. Nancy's passion was to care for others. Her friends and family were her pride and joy. She will forever be in our hearts as the funny and fearless mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children: Kim (Steve) Spieldenner of Toledo, James (Angie) Moore of Dublin, Greta (Robert Lenthe) Moore of Sandusky, grandchildren: Bo, Emma, Molly, Mark, Hillary, Stone, Finn, Piper, Mallory, great grandchildren: Kylar, Kane, Brixon, Emry, Cora, sisters: Barbara (Steve) Chapman of Englewood, Vicki Smith of Englewood, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Wayne "Pete" Moore, brother: David Smith, sisters: JoAnn Lindamood, Sharon Longenecker and grandson: Wyatt Moore. Memorial Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

