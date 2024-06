MOORE, Moira Rosemary



age 94, of Kettering, OH, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2024. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4-6pm, Friday, July 5, 2024 at Routsong funeral home 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com



