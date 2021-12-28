MOORE, Mitchell L.



Mitchell L. Moore, 54, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Mitchell was born March 7, 1967, in Springfield, Ohio. In the past, he was a contractor and took great pride in his work. Mitchell enjoyed reading, traveling and was an avid OSU Buckeyes and Dallas



Cowboys fan. Mitchell loved his dog, Oliver and he was a true family man; a loving husband, father and son.



Mitchell is survived by his mother, Carol (Chiles) Falkenbach; his wife, Ranae (Jenkins) Moore; daughter, Macayla Lee Moore; sisters, Donna (Bruce) and Diane (Andy); sister-in-law, Michelle (Charles) as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends including, special nephew, Rusty Jenkins; many special friends including, the Litteral, Ervin, Fuller and Overholser families.



He is preceded in death by his father, Mitchell Moore and stepfather, John Falkenbach; mother and father-in-law, Russell & Sue Jenkins and uncle-in-law, Donnie Lee.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, with Pastor Carl Vactor officiating. Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery.



