MOORE (CONING), Mary "Jane"



MOORE, Mary "Jane", age 75, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Friday, October 13, 2023 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born September 5, 1948 in Lima Ohio, and had lived in the Middletown area over 60 years. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. Jane was a life member and very active in the B.P.O. Elks Lodge 257. She served as Exulted Ruler for two terms and has held all of the Knight Chairs. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliaries of the American Legion Post 218, the V.F.W. Post 389 and the D.A.V. Chapter 131. Preceding her in death were her parents, Floyd and Florabelle Coning; one brother, Eddie Coning; and two sisters, Roberta Coning and Diane Coning. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Connie Moore; two sons, Aaron (Theresa) Moore and Bryan Moore; two daughters, Tracy (Kenny) Holtz and Wendy (Kevin) Leaker; five grandchildren, Connie, Amanda, Summer, Caleb and Billy; three great grandchildren, Cael, Hailey and Dakota; and a host of friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jane on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the B.P.O. Elks Lodge, 6475 ½ Trenton-Franklin Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elks National Foundation. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral