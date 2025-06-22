Moore, James Vernon



Age 85, Born 11/07/1939, in Kettering, OH, to Jack L. & Miriam E. (née Brunett) Moore. He passed away, 06/16/2025.



Graduated '58 Fairmont High School, '63 Otterbein University, '65 Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Jim served as 3rd generation President of Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home since 1967.



Survived by Pamela, his "first wife, of 58 years, 4 months and 13 days", sons Jack (Leesa) and Gary (Sara), grandchildren Keely, Kaedon, and Annabelle, as well as numerous wonderful lifelong friends that may as well have been family.



He was preceded in death by both parents, brother Gary E. Moore, and sister Shirley A. Althoff.



Visitation calling hours will be 4-7 PM on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025 at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home -1632 Wayne Ave. Dayton, OH 45410. Funeral Service will be private. Burial at Centerville Cemetery. *May He Rest In Peace*



Services and great care are entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at: www.DaytonFunerals.com





