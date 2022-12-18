MOORE, Gerald E.



Gerald E. Moore, a Melbourne, Florida resident since 1999, died December 7th in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where he had recently moved to be closer to family. He was born in 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to Emerson V. and Irene Tuhey Moore, who proceeded him in death along with his beloved wife Mary Ostendorf Moore, a daughter Sheila, and a sister, Julie Simon. He is survived by sons Brian V. Moore (Julie), of Phoenix, AZ, Thomas (Angie) of North Palm Beach, FL, and daughter Valerie A. Moore of Boynton Beach, FL, and six grandchildren, Brian Jr. (Megan), Kevin (Jess), Katie, Lauren, Eric and David. He recently received word from Kevin and Jess that he was going to be a Great Grandfather. Also surviving is a brother, John T. Moore (Janice) formerly of Melbourne now Dayton, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Jerry attended Chaminade High School and graduated from Fairview High School in 1947. He attended the University of Dayton before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a public information specialist, writing and editing base publications. During this time, he was selected to attend a course in international relations at Cambridge University in England. Following discharge, he was an advertising manager with several Dayton companies and was also associated with local advertising agencies. In 1973 he joined Western-Southern Life, in Cincinnati, from which he retired as advertising director of the company and its subsidiaries. He was the author of two books, "Making and Idea Succeed" and "I Escaped from RAF Upper Heyford". A prodigious reader, throughout his life he maintained an extensive collection of books and classical music. Services were held on December 19th at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida.

