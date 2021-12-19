MOORE, Doris A.



Age 89 of Riverside, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward H. Moore, parents Clarence and Anna (Malone) Bissett, and numerous nieces and nephews. Doris is survived by her children Roger Moore, Richard Moore, and Rosanne Sams, grandsons Jason (Kate) Moore and Jacob (Penny) Bowman, and great-granddaughter Oakley Rose Bowman. She graduated in 1950 from Fairmont East High School in Fairmont, West Virginia. Doris loved church and bible study. She enjoyed



nature and flowers, festivals, craft shows and the company of cats. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday,



December 21, 2021 at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View



Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the



funeral home from 10 am until the time of services on



Tuesday, December 21. Memorial Contributions can be made to The American Heart Association.



