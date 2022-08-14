MOORE, Christoper P.



96, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born in New York City, New York, on May 29, 1926, to parents, Eugene and Nora (Casey) Moore. Chris joined the Navy at 17 and served in the South Pacific. He received a rare Golden Shellback award. Following his service, Chris earned his accounting degree from Pace University. He came to work at Armco Steel in the Information Resources department. He was an active member of Holy Family Parish, where he volunteered with St. Vincent dePaul and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also served as Financial Officer at Bishop Fenwick High School. Chris is survived by his wife, Patricia (Corless) Moore; his children, Christopher E. (Elizabeth) Moore, Ellen T. (Thomas) Moulton, Patricia A. (William) Like, Daniel A. (Jocelyn) Moore, Kevin G. Moore, James E. Moore, Kate (Thomas) Fenton and Stephen J. Moore; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Eugene, Mary and Thomas. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Dr. Brown for his years of wonderful care. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

