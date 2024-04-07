Moore, Carla Ann



Carla Ann Moore died peacefully on 3-12-2024 at Springfield Assisted Living. She was born 9-20-1951 to Frances (Harris) and Hubert Moore, both previously deceased. She is survived by her brother, Doug (Carol), nephew, Grant, niece, Meredith, niece, Lisa, aunt, Aloha Moore, and multiple cousins from both sides of the family. She graduated from Springfield North H.S. 1969, Clark Tech 1988, and Clark State 2002. She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church and experienced The Walk to Emmaus. She also was a member of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts, Beta Sigma Phi, and the Professional Women's Club of Springfield. The family expresses our deep appreciation for her compassionate care at Springfield Assisted Living and her hospice nurses, Jordan and Erin. Sally Baker, now deceased, was her earthly angel and Phyllis Johnson was her best friend. A celebration of life will be held at Jackson Lytle and Lewis in Springfield on April 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation preceding at 10:30 a.m. Interment of her ashes will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





