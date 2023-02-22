MOORE, Callie Mae



Was born on September 21, 1930, in Good Hope, Walton County, Georgia. She passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Moses and Bernice Martin Sims; husband, Robert L. Moore of Elkton, KY; and brother, Johnny B. Moses.



She retired from the University of Dayton after 35 years of service.



She is survived by a devoted daughter, Sandra Holden Turay (Abdul); granddaughter, Khadija Rose Turay and grandson, Hamid Omer Turay (Saba); brother, Henry Lee Moses (Sandra). She will be mourned by cousins, Bettie Thrasher Jackson and Theda Jackson Hickman (Walter) and Letitia Martin Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. Visitation 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 South Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH, with a Graveside Service following, 1:00 PM at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, 7217 National Road, Brookville, OH, (Masks required). Donations may be made in her memory to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Paul Laurence Dunbar St., Dayton, OH 45402.



