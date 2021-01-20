MOORE, Bruce "Randy"



Bruce "Randy" Moore, age 66 of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. Randy was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on December 8, 1954, to Richard "Lonzo" and Irene Moore. Randy was a 1972 graduate of Fairfield High School. On November 21, 1975, he married the love of his life, Sharon Cotton. He retired from Champion Paper after 28 years of service, then retired from Wausau Paper in 2019. Randy was a dedicated member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church, where he was deacon and could be found driving the golf cart. Randy was an avid fan of UK Wildcats, enjoyed golfing and above all he loved his family and his grandchildren. Randy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Moore; his children, Stephanie (Carey) McCord, Michelle George and Houston Gensheimer; his grandchildren, Jackson, William, Madelyn George and Charlotte McCord; his siblings, Janet (Danny) Garrett, Richard (Jackie) Moore, Debbie (James) Walden and Doug Moore; his mother-in-law, Mollie (A.T. Cotton) Flannery; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his daughter, Christa Moore; and his parents. Funeral service will be held at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 5742 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, Ohio, on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 6:00 PM with Pastor Danny Rollins officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Rolling Hills Baptist Church. Due to the public health concern, please adhere to the state guidelines regarding social distancing and masks must be worn. Memorial contributions can be made to Rolling Hills Baptist Church Building Fund. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

