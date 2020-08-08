MOORE, Beverly A. 79, of Springfield, passed away August 2, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 30, 1941, the daughter of William and Mary Moore. Beverly retired from ITT Jabsco. She was an avid doll collector; enjoyed watching westerns and playing solitaire. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Hope Cave; brother, Joey Moore; and companion, Arnold Ray Murnahan. Survivors include her children, Deborah (Scott Berkshire) Shaw, Renea Turner and Dawn Murnahan-Roudabush; son-in-law, Bill Cave; siblings, William (Hannah) Moore, Donnie (Sandy) Moore, Marcy Ritchie, Carolyn Brooks, Ronnie (Joan) Moore, Rev. Larry (Sue) Moore, Sharon Yates and Becky (Jack) Brakeall; grandchildren, John (Ashley) Shaw, Dustin Murnahan, Larry (Lacey) Shaw, Antony (Maitland) Roberts, Sheree (Adam) Crable, Robert Cave, Timmy Roberts, Zach (Marcia) Cave, Scott (Sarah) Roudabush, Jalen Turner, Dane Turner, Shawn Roudabush; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Beverly will be Monday at 1:00 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



