X

MOORE, BEVERLY

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

MOORE, Beverly A. 79, of Springfield, passed away August 2, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 30, 1941, the daughter of William and Mary Moore. Beverly retired from ITT Jabsco. She was an avid doll collector; enjoyed watching westerns and playing solitaire. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Hope Cave; brother, Joey Moore; and companion, Arnold Ray Murnahan. Survivors include her children, Deborah (Scott Berkshire) Shaw, Renea Turner and Dawn Murnahan-Roudabush; son-in-law, Bill Cave; siblings, William (Hannah) Moore, Donnie (Sandy) Moore, Marcy Ritchie, Carolyn Brooks, Ronnie (Joan) Moore, Rev. Larry (Sue) Moore, Sharon Yates and Becky (Jack) Brakeall; grandchildren, John (Ashley) Shaw, Dustin Murnahan, Larry (Lacey) Shaw, Antony (Maitland) Roberts, Sheree (Adam) Crable, Robert Cave, Timmy Roberts, Zach (Marcia) Cave, Scott (Sarah) Roudabush, Jalen Turner, Dane Turner, Shawn Roudabush; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Beverly will be Monday at 1:00 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.