Moody, Brian Timothy "Big Juice"



Brian Timothy Moody, age 16, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, June 29, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, July 12, 2024, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am, at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com