MONTGOMERY, Wayne, age 91, passed away suddenly July 13, 2023. He was born on November 12, 1931 in Aurora, Illinois. After graduating college with two master degrees, he became a teacher, counselor and band director. His true passion was playing the trumpet with his band. He is preceded in death by his first wife Gladys and his second wife Wilma "Jeanie". He is survived by his loving wife Margie Montgomery; his step-daughter Krista (Vincent) Sorrenti; and his brother Ralph (Mitzi) Montgomery. Graveside Service to celebrate his life is Friday 10AM Royal Oak Cemetery Brookville, OH 45309. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



