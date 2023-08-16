Montgomery, Tong S. "Sandy"



MONTGOMERY, Tong S. "Sandy", age 85, of Huber Heights, Ohio, died peacefully August 13, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Sandy was born in South Korea. She met and married her beloved husband, James K. Montgomery, in South Korea when he was stationed there while serving in the US Air Force. After their marriage she immigrated to the Dayton area.



Sandy worked at the Dayton International Airport for many years until her retirement. She loved working and tending to her garden, cooking, and attending church activities. She was actively involved in the Dayton Korean Grace Church and loved the community and friends she had there.



Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents and numerous brothers & sisters. Sandy is survived by her son, John (Katie) Montgomery of Dublin; grandsons, Nate, Cooper, and Max; and many nieces and nephews that were very special to her.



Funeral service 1:30 PM Friday, August 18, 2023 at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Daljin Kim officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12 noon until service time. Interment Willow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Dayton Korean Grace Church, 2661 Harshman Road, Dayton, OH 45424.



