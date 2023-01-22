MONTGOMERY, Pamela



Pamela Montgomery, age 64 of Moraine, was called home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born on May 31, 1958, in Richmond, Kentucky, to the late Melvin Salley and Mary Hutchinson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Salley and Phillip Salley. Pamela is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Charley Montgomery; daughter, Hope (Ryan) Mullikin; son, Paul Adam (Tracy) Montgomery; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Kayla, Lexi, Alyvia, Aubrey, Judah, McKenzie, and Jordan; great-grandson, Calvin; and eleven siblings, Elaine (Roger) Miller, Mark (Barb) Salley, Eva Barber, Darlene (Eric) Smith, Arlene Pierson, Ernest Washington, Tomi Bowman, Michelle Vance, Jimmy Penrod, Amanda McIntyre, and Duane Kroneck; and step-mother, Shirley Salley. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home-Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral Service will be officiated by R.W. Norwell Crawford at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home-Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Pamela will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Cemetery (723 Upper Miamisburg Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342). To share a memory in the family guest book, please visit



